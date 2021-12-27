One man is dead after an Amtrak Downeaster train, headed north from Boston to Brunswick, Maine collided with a vehicle on the tracks near the station in Haverhill, Mass. early Monday afternoon.

Amtrak officials said there were 80 passengers aboard Downeaster No. 683 when the collision occurred just before 1:00 p.m.

The Essex County District Attorney’s office confirmed the driver of the pickup, an 83-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to multiple reports, a pickup truck was flipped over against a tree near the tracks and a road crossing.

Public relations manager Beth Toll said in a news release that there were no injuries reported among crew members or passengers.

The area was roped off and police and emergency crews remained on scene Monday afternoon.

Amtrak Northeast tweeted that the train will not continue on its route, but would transfer passengers to trains 684 and 685.

Amtrak police are working with local police in the investigation. We'll update this post when we receive further information.