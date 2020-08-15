Allen’s Coffee Brandy Releasing The Most Maine Product Evah

For years, Allen's Coffee Brandy has been synonymous with drinking in Maine. Until recently, when Fireball and Tito's Handmade Vodka started to gain ground, Allen's was the king of booze in the Pine Tree State.

Now, they've taken their game to a whole new level!

According to WABI, M. S. Walker, maker of the iconic alcohol brand, will release commemorative ceramic bottles shaped like iconic Maine lighthouses.

There'll be six different bottles and only 5,400 will be made of each type. The first lighthouse chosen was the West Quoddy Head Light.

They've taken to social media to ask their fans which lighthouse they should make next.

When asked about the concept, M. S. Walker's Gary Shaw said:

"Create a collectible, and tie in something that has become iconic within the consumers of Maine to an iconic part of Maine’s tradition which is their lighthouses."

We should see the release of the first batch of bottles in the next few weeks.

