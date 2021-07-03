All Day Events at the July 3 Jubilee, Presque Isle, Maine

There have been fun activities all day at the July 3 Jubilee at the Presque Isle International Airport. There are plenty of evening activities for the whole family to continue to enjoy too.

Everyone in attendance is invited and encouraged to pay a visit to the Presque Isle Air Museum. It’s free admission for the July 3 Jubilee to commemorate Presque Isle's long history. The museum is right on the grounds of the airport. The address is 650 Airport Drive at the Presque Isle International Airport terminal. It’s located at the south end.

The Maine National Guard Band is playing in front of the main hangar on the stage. That starts at 6:00 p.m. Make sure you get a good spot to hear some celebratory music. The kids will love it and it’s a chance to sit next to some good friends.

City of Presque Isle

One of the features and highlights this year is the slideshow presentation called “Private Presquey’s D-Day Adventures.” It starts at 7:00 p.m. You definitely want to see it. The kids will love it. It’s about a stuffed bear who traveled with the C-47’s that landed at the airport in Presque Isle back in May, 2019. That event was to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and Presque Isle’s contribution to the troops heading overseas to fight in World War II. The photo above is “Private Presquey” at the Louvre in France.

There’s also live music with Hoss & Lurleen starting right after the slide show at 7:45 p.m. They will set up and play on the hangar stage.

The celebration’s activities for the evening include a spectacular fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. You’ll be able to see the big display in many areas in and around Presque Isle. The airport is the best place to go. Bring a chair, blankets or other comforts to get a good seat and enjoy it.

Parking will be posted with signs along Airport Drive. There is no parking inside the event gate.

Get our free mobile app

The schedule continues at 9:00 p.m. after the fireworks with a 1953 John Wayne movie called “Island in the Sky.'' The movie is about a story that came about of Presque Isle involving a World War II plane rescue.

Have a great time at the July 3 Jubilee and Happy 4th of July.