Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp’s ‘Hollywood Vampires’ Album: Full Details Revealed

Looks like Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry's long-gestating covers album finally has a release date. The collaborative Hollywood Vampires project also features appearances by Dave Grohl, Paul McCartney, Slash and others.

The Hollywood Vampires album will be released on Sept. 11, and it boasts an even more impressive all-star lineup than we first thought. In addition to the aforementioned stars, the LP features performances by Perry Farrell, Robby Krieger, Joe Perry, Joe Walsh and the late Christopher Lee.

You can see the detailed track listing for the 14 songs below. Three tracks from the album – a cover of Spirit's "I Got a Line on You," the newly penned "My Dead Drunk Friends" and a medley pairing Cooper's "School's Out" with Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2" – are available for purchase right now on iTunes.

The project has its roots in an informal gathering of friends that used to meet at the Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip back in 1972. “To join the club, one simply had to out-drink all of the members,” Cooper says in a press release announcing the album. “I would walk in on a typical night, and John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon -- who would usually be in a costume like a maid or a chauffeur -- Bernie Taupin and Mickey Dolenz would be there.”

Cooper and Depp resurrected the Vampires three years ago as a gathering for like-minded musical friends to get together and jam (the drinking, it seems, is no longer part of the festivities). For more than two years, a revolving group of artists came in and recorded some of their favorite songs, including cuts by the Doors, Led Zeppelin and the Who. All artist proceeds will be donated to MusiCares.

The album's liner notes were penned by Taupin, who recalls, “I’m not completely sure what constituted bad behavior back then, but in this lair it existed in a bubble, a hermetically sealed dome of fun. It may not have been the round table at the Algonquin, but these were witty, intelligent guys who often got raucous and loud, but rest assured there were no bystanders or animals hurt in the making of the Hollywood Vampires.”

Watch the 'Hollywood Vampires' Album Teaser

'Hollywood Vampires' Track Listing

"The Last Vampire"

Narration: Sir Christopher Lee

Keyboards and Sound Design: Johnny Depp, Bob Ezrin and Justin Cortelyou

"Raise the Dead"

(Johnny Depp, Bruce Witkin, Tommy Henriksen, Alice Cooper, Bob Ezrin, Rob Klonel)

Vocals: Alice Cooper

Guitars: Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin

Drums: Glenn Sobel

Bass: Bruce Witkin

Background Vocals: Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen, Bob Ezrin

"My Generation"

Vocals: Alice Cooper

Guitars: Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen

Bass: Bruce Witkin

Drums: Zak Starkey

Background Vocals: Tommy Henriksen,

"Whole Lotta Love"

Vocals: Brian Johnson, Alice Cooper

Guitars: Joe Walsh, Johnny Depp,

Orianthi, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin

Harmonica: Alice Cooper

Drums: Zak Starkey

Bass: Kip Winger

Programming: Tommy Henriksen

Backing Vocals: Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen

"I Got a Line"

Vocals: Alice Cooper, Perry Farrell

Guitars: Joe Walsh, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin

Drums: Abe Laboriel Jr.

Bass: Kip Winger

Background Vocals: Perry Farrell, Tommy Henriksen, Bob Ezrin

"Five to One / Break On Through"

Vocals: Alice Cooper

Guitars: Robby Krieger, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen

Drums: Abe Laboriel Jr.

Farfisa: Charlie Judge

Bass: Bruce Witkin

"One / Jump Into The Fire"

Vocals: Alice Cooper, Perry Farrell

Guitars: Robby Krieger, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin

Drums: Dave Grohl

Bass: Bruce Witkin

Keyboard: Bob Ezrin, Bruce Witkin

Programming: Tommy Henriksen

"Come and Get It"

Vocals: Paul McCartney, Alice Cooper

Guitars: Joe Perry, Johnny Depp

Piano: Paul McCartney

Drums: Abe Laboriel Jr.

Bass: Paul McCartney

Background Vocals: Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Abe Laboriel Jr., Bob Ezrin

"Jeepster"

Vocals: Alice Cooper

Guitars: Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen,

Drums: Glenn Sobel

Bass: Bruce Witkin

Programming: Tommy Henriksen

Background Vocals: Bob Ezrin

"Cold Turkey"

Vocals: Alice Cooper

Guitars: Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen

Drums: Glenn Sobel

Bass: Bruce Witkin

Programming: Tommy Henriksen

Background Vocals: Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen

"Manic Depression"

Vocals: Alice Cooper

Guitars: Joe Walsh, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen

Drums: Zak Starkey

Bass: Bruce Witkin

Piano: Bob Ezrin

"Itchycoo Park"

Vocals: Alice Cooper

Guitars: Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen

Drums: Glenn Sobel

Bass: Bruce Witkin

Programming: Tommy Henriksen

Background Vocals: Alice Cooper, Tommy Henriksen, Bob Ezrin

"School’s Out / Another Brick in the Wall Pt. 2"

Vocals: Alice Cooper, Brian Johnson

Guitar: Slash, Joe Perry, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin

Drums: Neal Smith

Bass: Dennis Dunaway

Background Vocals: Kip Winger, Bob Ezrin

"Dead Drunk Friends"

(Johnny Depp, Bruce Witkin, Tommy Henriksen, Alice Cooper, Bob Ezrin)

Vocals: Alice Cooper

Guitars: Johnny Depp, Bruce Witkin

Drums: Glenn Sobel

Programming: Tommy Henriksen

Bass: Bruce Witkin

Piano: Bruce Witkin, Bob Ezrin

Background Vocals: Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Tommy Henriksen, Bruce Witkin, Bob Ezrin

You Think You Know Alice Cooper?