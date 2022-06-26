Alan Parsons Undergoes ‘Urgent Spinal Surgery’

Alan Parsons underwent an “urgent spinal surgery” on Friday (Jun. 24) and postponed a series of tour dates as a result, his daughter reported.

The rocker had been gearing up to support the launch of his new album From the New World, which arrives on Jul. 15, but experienced a health issue that forced him to change plans.

Saying she was writing “on behalf of our entire family,” Tabitha Parsons explained via social media: “We’d like to extend our sincerest gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love, support, well wishes, and thoughts and prayers expressed for Alan and our family as he faced this urgent spinal surgery. The surgery was a success and Alan is now comfortably resting at home. There will be some lengthy recovery time, but he will be back to his normal and pain-free self soon enough.”

She added: “We have some concert dates on the schedule for the fall which will continue as planned and we hope to get any rescheduled dates confirmed and on the schedule shortly. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support.”

Parsons’ label, Frontiers Music, recently described From the New World as featuring “the classic sound [he] has become known for during his impressive 50-plus year career by fusing progressive, symphonic and classic rock elements together.” The album features Tommy Shaw, Joe Bonamassa, David Pack and James Durbin as guests. It’s available for pre-order now.