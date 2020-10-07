Hear AC/DC’s New ‘Shot in the Dark’ Single

AC/DC have released the first single from their upcoming Power Up album. You can listen to "Shot in the Dark" below.

The track features the band's signature sound, with ripping guitars, a pulsating backbeat and the guttural howls of singer Brian Johnson. A 30-second teaser of the song surfaced last week.

Rumors about AC/DC working on the follow-up to 2014's Rock or Bust began in August 2018, when guitarists Angus and Stevie Young, singer Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd were spotted at various times at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver.

Williams had previously announced his retirement upon the conclusion of the Rock or Bust tour; Rudd returns after legal issues prevented him from going on the road six years ago. Johnson was forced to leave the band in March 2016 after doctors advised him that hearing issues would probably worsen.

The band recently said the new album was inspired by riffs created by late rhythm guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young. "Angus and Malcolm had done riffs together all their life and really had a big box of them," Johnson explained. "And Angus said he basically just went through them all and he went, ‘Oh, that’s a good one. This is a good one,’ and he brought them out. So, it really is true that Malcolm is on there, basically in spirit and all of that.”

Power Up will be released on Nov. 13 and is available for pre-order now.