A serene Australian retreat owned in the 1980s by AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is on the market. Located in Beaumaris, a bayside suburb near the musician's hometown of Melbourne, Victoria, the house is around 500 miles southwest of the classic rock band's original stomping grounds in Sydney.

Currently listed at $2.5–$2.65 million in Australian dollars (roughly $1.8–$2 million in U.S. funds), an auction for the plush 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is scheduled for July 31. The real estate agents managing the sale are also currently taking open houses.

Go on a virtual tour through the property in the video and photos down toward the bottom of this post.

The Herald Sun pointed out the rock 'n' roll provenance of the house on Thursday (July 8), with agent Ryan Castles telling the website, "If the walls could talk I’m sure there would be some stories to tell."

The lavish home includes six entertaining spaces. One of them is a dedicated billiards room still holding a pool table that belonged to Rudd in the early AC/DC days, according to Blabbermouth. The drummer reportedly owned the Beaumaris property from 1981–1984, selling it after he first left the band in 1983. He returned to AC/DC in 1994 before leaving the act again in 2015.

Still, Rudd is considered a classic AC/DC member, and he once again reunited with the group in 2018 following a series of legal issues and a health setback. He performs on the band's latest album, last year's Power Up, alongside returning singer Brian Johnson.

Rudd also once owned a $4 million waterfront mansion in New Zealand. Look inside the Australian house below, following a description of the home found on the website containing the listing:

Are you ready for an elevated block of 1226sqm approx. with a wide frontage? This 'high voltage' architect designed 3 bedroom + study 3 bathroom solid brick entertainer will leave you thunderstruck with options to either renovate, rebuild or redevelop (STCA) in this beachside location. Once owned by AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd, this 'hard as a rock' landmark property showcases 6 entertaining spaces (2 gas log fireplaces + an open fireplace) including a billards room equipped with the original pool table from the AC/DC days, and a cocktail bar with underground wine cellar; a 2-room study and a cedar lined guest bathroom. Upstairs is the family domain with 3 of the living spaces (OFP), 3 big bedrooms (BIRs/WIR), 2 classic bathrooms (ensuite & European laundry), a Baltic pine/sandstone kitchen (Eurolec 900mm stove, Miele dishwasher), 3 balconies and a bluestone courtyard off the meals area. With the home orientated to the north overlooking the in-ground pool and the enormous side garden, there's so much scope to renovate this epic entertainer, complete with ducted heating, R/C air conditioning, ceiling fans, external blinds, 2 driveways and a double auto garage. Alternatively, it's 2 lots on one title making it an ideal multi-unit development site (STCA) to get your back in the black. In the Beaumaris Secondary College zone, footsteps to shops, buses, cafes and restaurants, walk to Donald MacDonald Reserve, Balcombe Park, Royal Melbourne Golf Course and the beach at Ricketts Point Marine Sanctuary.

Video Tour of AC/DC Drummer Phil Rudd's 1980s Suburban Australian Home

AC/DC Drummer Phil Rudd's 1980s Suburban Australian Home