Acadia Too Crowded For You? Try The New Down East Parklands

Acadia National Park is gorgeous and worth the trip - but in case you just don't have the time to wait...

Try Cobscook Shores. Maine Public Radio reported that they are hoping that they get some of the tourists who flock to Acadia National Park. It's small in comparison, about 500 acres, but Cobscook Shores is right on the water with plenty of hiking, biking, boating and skiing.

MPR interviewed Carl Carlson, director of parklands for the Butler Conservation Fund, who said that there are a few parks that are close to each other, but in 'most cases you have to go in between them either by biking or driving and we encourage outdoor aerobic recreation so we want people to come up and bike. We're hoping that this will be a popular biking destination.'

The best part about the parklands is that it's free. 14 miles of scenic shorefront, 8 miles of biking and walking trails, hand-carry boat launches, camping areas, vault toilets (think porta-potty), screened pavilions and picnic spots.

The founder Gilbert Butler loved this area so much and thought it was some of the most beautiful shorefront on the East Coast, so he wanted to protect it. It's pretty remote and that makes it less expensive for upkeep. Bonus - it's only a couple of hours from the much more famous and visited Acadia National Park. So, this may be a great alternative or an extension to your outdoor Maine adventure!

