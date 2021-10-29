Acadia National Park’s Eagle Lake Carriage Road Fully Reopens

For those that live and breathe Acadia, it's been a long time coming.

As of today, the entire 45-mile network of carriage roads within Acadia National Park is open for business. Recently, crews have been extensively rehabilitating the six-mile section of the Eagle Lake Loop, and it was announced today that the work has been completed.

“Acadia contains the best and most extensive example of a historic carriage road system in the United States,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider in a press release received today. “The carriage roads are in outstanding condition for visitors to enjoy thanks to Friends of Acadia and generous private philanthropy.”

Work included surface upgrades to the roads, subgrade, and associated drainage features. The work also included reconstruction of masonry retaining walls and stabilization of stone slope protection walls.

National Park Service

Now that work has been completed of the six-mile section of the Eagle Lake Loop portion, all 45 miles of carriage roads have been refurbished so that people can enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding, and winter activities like cross country skiing and snowshoeing.

According to today's press release, Friends of Acadia has granted more than $5 million to the National Park Service for carriage roads over the years and helps organize thousands of hours of volunteer work to maintain this treasured network.”

NPS.gov

Now's a really good time to take advantage of what Maine has in its own backyard while the tourist population has subsided, so get out there and enjoy the carriage roads within Acadia National Park.

