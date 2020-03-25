Acadia National Park Closes

According to the Bangor Daily News, concerns over coronavirus have caused the closure of Acadia National Park.

National Park Service spokesperson Christie Anastasia announced that, starting tomorrow (March 26th), Park Loop Road and all carriage roads, campsites, and restrooms will close.

Part of the concern lies with the lack of PPE available to park rangers who could, potentially, have to deal with COVID-19 infected visitors. On top of that, the park and surrounding towns, have been busier than normal for this time of year as early season tourists visit Maine in attempt to avoid the virus in their home states.

No indication was given as to when the park would re-open, but you can get the latest updates on their website.