A Wintry Mix Leads to a Spate of Crashes on I-95 Below Bangor

Maine State Police responded to multiple crashes on I-95 between Bangor and Augusta on Wednesday afternoon as freezing rain and snow showers led to slippery roads.

One vehicle slid off the interstate and rolled over in the median at Mile Marker 132 northbound in Fairfield. Police said there were minor injuries in that crash.

There were three separate crashes between Pittsfield and Newport: at mile markers 152, 155 and 157. Those resulted in only property damage and no injuries, police said.

Another crash farther south in Sidney was also likely a result of ice and slush on the highway. Emergency responders and wrecker crews have been active throughout the afternoon.

Police are asking motorists to slow down and drive with care.

Forecasters say the wintry mix will change to all rain south of Lincoln as temperatures continue to rise. Areas north are likely to see wet snow, possibly mixing with rain and freezing rain into the evening.

Northern Aroostook County can expect snow tapering to snow showers late this evening.

We’ll update this post as we receive more information.