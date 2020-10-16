A Rare Halloween Blue Moon is Happening This Month

Even though 2020 is a dumpster fire of a year, it's a stargazers dream come true!

According to the Farmers' Almanac (the real one...the Maine one) we have 13 full moons in 2020, 2 two Supermoons, and a full Moon on Halloween, which is more uncommon than you may realize.

Getty Images

Halloween is the night for all things creepy: werewolves, goblins, zombies, and other scary things that go “bump” in the night. Now all of those scary creatures will be lit up by a full Moon. A rare Halloween full Moon.

For more than half a century, whenever two full Moons happen in in the same month (which happens on average every 2 1/2 to 3 years), the second full Moon is called a 'Blue Moon.'

And no...it's not blue. But it is rare, only happening every 19 years! It's based on a cyle called the Metonic Cycle. So the next Halloween full moons will be in 2039, 2058, 2077, and 2096. See? Every 19 years. Whatever your star gazing qualifications are, it will be a beautiful and rare sight. I say anything that takes your mind off of what's going on in the world is a good thing!