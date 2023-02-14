A 64-year-old man from Skowhegan died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in the town of Guilford on Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Route 15 near the Blaine Avenue intersection, according to WABI News.

The Pick-up Truck Veered into the Lane of the Tractor-Trailer

Police said Michael Steward died at the scene of the crash after his pick-up truck crossed into the lane of the oncoming semi-truck.

The tractor-trailer driver was not injured in the crash.

The Crash is Under Investigation

The incident is under investigation as officials determine what caused the truck to go into the lane of the semi.

