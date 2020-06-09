A.I. Bot Writes Lyrics to Metallica Song, Doesn’t Use ‘YEAH!’ Enough

The prospect of artificial intelligence writing music sounds like it was plucked straight from the narrative of Rush's 2112. We're 88 years away from that conceptual point in time, but the reality is here — sort of. An artificial intelligence bot was programmed to take in Metallica's lyrics and spit them out anew as heard in the old school Metallica-styled song "Deliverance Rides."

This song comes from YouTuber Funk Turkey, who you may remember as the one behind that hysterical AC/DC-styled jam "Great Balls," for which a bot also wrote the lyrics for. Here's how it all works: Funk Turkey ran all of Metallica's lyrics using the lyrics.rip website and fed them through a Markov Chain (in the loosest of words, a computer model for a certain type of probability).

The result is what you see below and we've reprinted the lyrics from "Deliverance Rides." It should be noted that the A.I. bot did not write the music — that was all Funk Turkey, who really did a remarkable job straddling the ...And Justice for All and 'Black Album' production values. The dude is also a dead ringer for James Hetfield - at first we were convinced it was actually Papa Het.

Our one complaint, however, is that the song doesn't possess the word "yeah" nearly enough, despite being used in succession in the chorus. Even A.I. has it's faults apparently, especially considering the word "rock" wasn't even featured in that aforementioned AC/DC-style tune.

Take a listen to "Deliverance Rides" toward the bottom of the page.

Beaten down and destroy

Dead sure she'll never you betray

Hell is the one who waits for you

Now I roam the world all alone Bound by leather steeds they ride

Crown yourself the world and tired

Dying, the one who waits for you

No, there’s no longer cares I’m the sun, I’m insane

Yes she’ll never love

Never me, so let it be

Obey your eyes Death! Deliverance rides!

Yeah-yeah, no! Bound by minutes seemed like hours

Killing scores with the flame

Behind the pages turn the door

Die as you live in vanity Curses rest on our brains

No, there’s an evil feeling in vain

I can’t believe I stand alone

Beast under wicked sky I’m the sun, I’m insane

Yes she’ll never love

Never me, so let it be

Obey your eyes Death! Deliverance rides!

Yeah! Hold the door should I wish for death

The price all you say

Die as you be there when I’m the sun

Assuring me all eternity

I can’t believe the death of day

The dark of wretched pain

Where I see the one thousand deaths

Never free in vain I’m the sun, I’m insane

Yes, she’ll never love

Never me, so let it be

Obey your eyes Death! Deliverance rides!

Hey, hey!

For now, "Deliverance Rides" should scratch the itch for some new Metallica music. The band recently dished out a new version of "Blackened," which was recorded in quarantine. Lars Ulrich even said if the lockdown remains in place long enough, there's a "very good chance" the mighty Metallica will write their first album since Hardwired... To Self-Destruct came out in 2016.

