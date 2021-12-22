55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats in Maine

The Maine Coon cat is such a unique animal and a great pet!

According to Wikipedia, it's a big ol' cat with a very distinctive physical appearance and valuable hunting skills. Good for those Maine homes with a mouse problem. It's one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, and native to us, Maine. It's of course the official state cat.

If you have a Maine Coon then you know they can get to be very big and they are a very sociable cat. They have the nickname, "the gentle giant". They have a very cool ruff along the chest, a weird uneven two-layered coat with a long, bushy tail. The coloring can be so varied and cool! Apparently, they also have 'dog-like' characteristics. They are also wicked schmaht! Here are some beautiful Maine Coon cats here in Maine (although there are a few that have moved!)

55 Pictures of Awesome Maine Coon Cats

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies