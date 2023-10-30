43-Year-Old Maine Woman Died after SUV Hit Tree on Route 2

A 43-year-old woman from Auburn died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Route 2 in Monmouth.

Driver was Trapped in Vehicle after Hitting Tree

Police said Karen Dagostino left the road and hit a tree with her SUV near Ouellette Lane around 12:45 pm. She was trapped in her vehicle. Dagostino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ongoing Crash Investigation

The investigation is ongoing and remains open as investigators try to determine what happened. Police said alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the fatal crash, according to WABI News.

Free App Download and Breaking News Alerts

Download the app for free to get news alerts sent to your smart devices. Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more information is made available and released.

Get our free mobile app

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker