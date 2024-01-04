40-Year-Old Man Arrested for Arson after House Fire in Maine

A 40-year-old man was charged with arson following a fire at a home in Richmond on Thursday morning.

Man Related to the Family Set the Fire in the Garage

“Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and their investigation determined that 40-year-old Robert Jolly of Richmond started the fire in the garage. Jolly is related to the homeowners,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Three People Escaped the Fire and One Cat Died

The Richmond Fire Department said three people escaped the fire and got out of the residence safely. A family cat died in the fire. The house was a total loss. The incident happened around 7:03 am at 6 Arnie Drive.

Transported to Jail on Arson Charges

Jolly was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset. He was charged with arson.

First Responders on the Scene

First responders on the scene were crews from the Richmond Fire Department, fire departments from several towns including Bowdoin, Bowdoinham, Dresden, Woolwich, Gardiner and Topsham Fire Departments. Also assisting was the Richmond Police Department, Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, Maine DOT and Richmond Public Works.

