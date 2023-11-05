Smyrna, Maine Man Charged with Arson for Walmart Fire
A 44-year-old man from Smyrna was charged with arson after starting a fire at the Stillwater Avenue Walmart in Bangor on Friday evening.
Caught in Video Setting Fire at Walmart
The Bangor Police Department said Lucas Landry was seen on internal surveillance video starting the fire in the men’s clothing department around 5:48 pm.
Arrested at his Smyrna Residence
Lucas “was located at his residence on Saturday, November 4, 2023 and was taken into custody without incident,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Charged with Arson and Probation for Burglary
He was transported to the Penobscot County Jail where he was charged with arson. Lucas is currently on probation for Burglary. “No bail will be set as a probation hold has been placed on Landry,” said Moss.
First Responders and Fire Investigators
The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office was on the scene to investigate along with the Bangor Fire Department.
