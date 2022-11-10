Fire That Damaged Great Trail Bridge in Oromocto ‘Deliberately Set’

Officials say a fire Tuesday night that damaged the Trans Canada Trail bridge that crosses the Oromocto River was deliberately set.

The Oromocto Fire Department received a call shortly after 8:00 p.m. from a motorist traveling along Route 102 just west of Oromocto. The caller reported seeing flames on the former railway bridge, which is now part of the Great Trail system.

High winds fanned the flames

Crews arrived to find the wooden bridge decking was on fire and deployed resources to both ends of the bridge, according to information from the Oromocto Fire Department. A total of 20 firefighters worked for about two hours Tuesday night to bring the wind-whipped blaze under control and ensure that all hot spots were extinguished.

Fire damage, while fairly extensive, was limited to a 6 to 8 metre section of the bridge, officials said.

The Office of the Provincial Fire Marshal assisted the Oromocto Fire Department with the investigation and determined the cause to be “incendiary.” There were no injuries reported.

Bridge may be closed for months until repairs can be completed

The walking bridge, which is on a frequently-used section of the Great Trail, is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Officials are assessing damage and considering what repairs need to done to ensure the safety of the bridge.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify those involved in bridge fire

The RCMP is investigating to identify whoever may be responsible for starting the fire. Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the RCMP or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).