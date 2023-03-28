31-Year-Old Man Died after Crashing into House in Central Maine

Police said a 31-year-old man died after he crashed into a house in Lewiston early Monday morning.

The Crash Happened Around 1 am

Brian Beaucage from Turner crashed a Mazda 6 car into the house’s garage at 41 Russell Street around 1 am. He was killed in the crash, according to WGME News.

Police Believe Speed was a Factor in the Crash

The Lewiston Police Department said it appeared that Beaucage lost control of the car as he was driving down Russell Street. He crossed over a median and hit the house. He did not have a seatbelt on at the time. Police believe that speed is a factor in the accident.

The Residents in the Home were not Injured

The home is owned by longtime state Rep. Margaret Craven. Craven said she and her partner had returned to their home shortly before the crash. No one inside the home was injured. There was extensive damage to the garage and a vehicle that was parked inside.

Contact Police if You Have any Information

Contact the Lewiston Police Department If you have any information about the crash. Their number is (207) 513-3117.

