3 Maine Teens Charged After Video Shows Them Savagely Beating Homeless People

Auburn, Maine Police have taken three teens into custody, and will pursue charges, following the circulation of a video on social media that allegedly shows two of the teens beating homeless people in the head and face and using racial slurs, while the third teen records, according to WGME 13.

According to WGME 13,two of the teens have been released back to their parents on bail contracts while the third, who has prior criminal background, is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

The story begins when Auburn Police were called Saturday to conduct a well-being check on a couple of people in the Auburn area that were reportedly homeless. While police were talking with the individuals, they noticed that the people showed signs of being involved in a potential assault, though the two denied anything of the sort, WGME reports.

Later that day, police were also made aware about a video making the rounds on social media that apparently depicted multiple area teenagers beating a couple of people in the area. Officials were able to obtain the identities of those involved and make arrests, WGME says.

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy in connection to the apparent assault. the 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were released to parents while the older girl is currently being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center due to previous criminal activity.

