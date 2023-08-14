‘Stranger Things’ Actor David Harbour Visited Maine, Saturday

Oh look, another "Harbour" in Maine.

Over the weekend, The Theater at Monmouth hosted none other than "Stranger Things" heartthrob, David Harbour. The actor, who kickstarted his career on the same stage in the 90s, made a return to the theater that no-doubt holds a special place in his heart.

Harbour, known for his captivating roles as Chief Jim Hopper in Netflix's "Stranger Things" and the enigmatic Red Guardian in "Black Widow," had his roots firmly planted in the theater world long before he ventured into the Upside Down. The Theater at Monmouth became his creative playground from 1994 to 1997.

Saturday evening saw Harbour take center stage for an engaging Q-and-A session. The proceeds from this event were directed towards the theater's educational endeavors, providing the necessary support to ensure that the upcoming generation of talent receives the appropriate guidance required.

As word spread faster than Eleven's telekinetic abilities, central Maine was abuzz with excitement. The A1 Diner in Gardiner couldn't help but boast about their "Stranger Things" encounter, sharing a post on Facebook that read, "Celebrity sighting at A1 Diner? Stranger Things have happened! Many thanks to David Harbour for joining us for lunch today, and for bringing attention to The Monmouth Theater, where he once performed as a young actor."

Harbour's enthusiasm for supporting his artistic roots didn't stop at the theater doors. The charismatic actor ventured beyond the stage and into the heart of the community, where he engaged with fans and locals alike. Harbour even strolled through the Auburn Mall, how cool is that?

Harbour's star has reached incredible heights, yet his modest, New England roots remain unforgettable. He earned his degree in drama and Italian from Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, graduating in 1997.

Welcome back to the Pine Tree State, Hop!

