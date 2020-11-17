28-Year-Old Caribou Man Flown to Hospital for Stab Wound

UPDATE: The Caribou Police Department is currently seeking 32-year-old Adam Jalbert of Caribou for ELEVATED AGGRAVATED ASSAULT for the alleged stabbing Monday evening.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Jalbert, who is described as 5’9”, 175 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police said Jalbert is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Do not approach him.

Call your nearest police department. If you know of Adam Jalbert’s whereabouts, please call us at 493-3301.

Caribou Police

ORIGINAL STORY: Police said a 28-year-old man from Caribou was flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center Monday night in critical condition with a stab wound.

Officers were dispatched around 9:45 pm Monday to a residence on Sweden Street for two men on the porch acting strange.

When police arrived, one male took off towards Roosevelt Avenue and the other was found to be Codie Robbins from Caribou. Police said he had a stab wound and was bleeding profusely.

Robbins was transported to Cary Medical Center by Caribou Fire and Ambulance. He was then flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Caribou Police said the incident appears to be isolated and officials do not believe the public is in any danger.

Police are asking for help from Caribou citizens or people passing through. If you saw anything suspicious between 8:30pm and 9:45pm Monday evening, November 16, 2020 on Sweden Street, Spring Street, Roosevelt Avenue or those general areas. Please call 493-3301 if you have any information.

Caribou Police Officers were assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police/Major Crimes Unit.