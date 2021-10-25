25 Images of 2021 Potato Harvest in Aroostook County

The potato harvest in Aroostook County for 2021 is now complete for many farmers and it was a bountiful season. Many are reporting high yields from their crops and that there are some spuds that will have to be left in the ground for the winter.

I spent a couple of weeks grabbing a few shots when I could of the potato harvest in our area. I look forward to next harvest and being able to capture many more images featuring our Aroostook County Cash Crop – The Maine Potato. Take a look at some of the photos and send us some of your snapshots from this year, or year's past. Enjoy!