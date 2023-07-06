Look Who’s Performing for Free at Maine’s L.L. Bean Concert Series

What's that saying? If it's free, it's for me? LOL.

I'm not THAT cheap when it comes to concerts, but it absolutely is an incentive to get me there if it doesn't even cost anything to attend.

L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine is now hosting their annual "Summer in the Park" which includes a concert series, "Made In Maine," that highlights local performing artists, and next week, Thursday, July 13th, local artist Sparxsea is taking the stage.

Talk about finding fun outdoor activities this summer, watching a concert on the lawn after a long day of work is UP THERE on my list of self-care.

L.L. Bean in Freeport (the flagship store/headquarters), almost comes alive in the summertime offering family movie nights, outdoor yoga classes (which most of the time I'm just praying there are baby goats involved), outdoor concerts and so many more activities to do in the sun.

Dog-friendly, family-friendly, and relationship-friendly (that's a weird word) L.L. Bean is one of my favorite places to run to when I'm feeling up for an adventure.

Picture this, right across the street from the famous giant bean boot are the shopping outlets where you'll find Levi's, Old Navy, Coach and many more stores to spend your paycheck in.

Let's not forget the number of unique coffee shops, ice cream spots, and restaurants you can wander into before you hit a free concert this summer. I feel like I just planned your next Saturday outing.

However, if you want to plan your own outing (I get it) here's the link for all the events scheduled and directions should you be from out of town. (Or, like me who's lived in Maine for over 7 years and still has to GPS everything.)