Incredible New Rainfall Record Set on Mount Washington in New Hampshire

Rain rain go away.. NOT A CHANCE.

You guys, how about this rain? I can't believe the amount of water we've had falling from the skies this year. It's been outrageous.. but is it a good thing?

Were you all aware that in the entire month of June, our beloved Mount Washington experienced a MASSIVE 16.58 inches of rainfall? It's true and that is A LOT! This is according to United States Forest Service, White Mountain National Forest.

As the post states, that this is the 2nd highest recorded amount of what I like to call "cloud showering" ever documented on the summit of this beautiful Mountain top.

Now, because of this, the water crossings along certain hiking trails have reached crazy levels. It's also worth saying that

It's worth saying that when you approach a river crossing, you have to be careful.

Even if the water looks like it's shallow, the current could be so strong as to sweep you off your feet.

The United States Forest Service, White Mountain National Forest posted about this rainfall with a photo and stated that it could potentially hazardous for you to get sucked into these fast currents, even as little as 2 feet of water!

Because of the huge amount of rainfall these folks want you to be careful and safe.

So the tip is: it is VITAL to be cautious when hiking this and turning back isn't anything to feel bad about.

