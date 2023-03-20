2023 Sportsmen’s Show in Presque Isle, Maine

The 2023 Sportsmen's Show is happening on March 25 and March 26 at Gentile Hall at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

Annual Sportsman Show in Presque Isle

The event is presented by the Presque Isle Fish and Game Club.

March 25 and March 26 at the University of Maine at Presque Isle

Doors will be open on Saturday, the 25th from 9 am to 5 pm and on Sunday the 26th from 9 am to 4 pm. There is a $5 entrance free with children 10 and under admitted for free.

Vendors and Exhibits

On display will be over 75 vendors, a kid’s trout pond, range, dog exhibitions and much more. See the map of vendors for the show. Register as a vendor.

Giveaways

Door prizes include a lifetime hunting and fishing license for a child, Old Town Canoe and six bicycles.

Food

The Riverside Restaurant will have food and seating.

Additional Information

The Presque Isle Fish and Game are located at the clubhouse at 360 Parson Road in Presque Isle. For more information, visit their homepage and follow them on Facebook.

