2022 Maine Independence Day Fireworks Displays

It looks as though this 4th of July will be the first truly normal Independence Day celebration since July of 2019. For the most part, there are no real restrictions this year.

Of course, things have changed in the last few years. Some municipalities that have done fireworks in the past are no longer doing them and some that had never really done them have started to do displays.

Because of this, we have put together a list of some of the best fireworks displays from around the State of Maine.

2022 Maine 4th of July Fireworks Displays Here is a list of upcoming Independence Day fireworks displays in Central Maine and beyond. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. If you have a fireworks display you would like added, feel free to email cooper.fox@townsquaremedia.com

So, what else needs to be on our list of fireworks displays? Let us know what needs to be added by messaging us through our app or by messaging us through email. You can email cooper.fox@townsquaremedia.com

Some of the cities and towns on our list include Augusta, Bangor, Bar Harbor, Boothbay Harbor, Belgrade, Lewiston, Auburn, Portland, Houlton, and Otis.

Keep in mind that, as more displays are announced, we will add them to our list.

11 Cool Maine Towns You Need To Visit In 2022 Maine is a state that has so much to offer. So this year, visit somewhere new!

Have you take the few seconds to download our free radio station mobile app? It is the best way to stay on top of everything going on in Central Maine and beyond. You can even use the app to stream the station from practically anywhere. Get the app right now by entering your phone number in the box below.

Get our free mobile app

What features would you like to see added to our radio station app? Send us a message through the app to let us know.