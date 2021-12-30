2022 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2022 releases in one convenient location.

Check back often or bookmark this page, because this list is updated on a regular basis. Dates are supplied by record labels and are subject to change.

January 28, 2022

Aegrus - The Carnal Temples EP (Osmose)

Big Big Train - Welcome To The Planet (English Electric)

Burned In Effigy - Rex Mortem (Self)

Bye Bye Tsunami - Bye Bye Tsunami EP (Nefarious)

Celeste - Assassine(s) (Nuclear Blast)

Cloakroom - Dissolution Wave (Relapse)

Crystal Ball - Crysteria (Massacre)

Deathcult - Of Soil Unearthed (Invictus)

Earthless - Night Parade Of One Hundred Demons (Nuclear Blast)

Ectoplasma - Inferna Kabbalah (Memento Mori)

Faster Pussycat - Babylon: The Elektra Years 1987-1992 (HNE)

Freaks And Clowns - We Set The World On Fire (Metalville)

Gloves Off - Life...And Everything After (Upstate)

Grave Next Door - Sanctified Heathen (Black Doomba)

Harpyie - Blutbann (Metalville)

Hazemaze - Blinded By The Wicked (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Jethro Tull - The Zealot Gene (InsideOut)

Kraemer - All The Way (Frontiers)

Lana Lane - Neptune Blue (Frontiers)

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life - The Last Ten Seconds Of Life (Unique Leader)

Lawnmower Deth - Blunt Cutters (Dissonance)

Malefic Throne - Malefic Throne EP (Hells Headbangers)

Milquetoast - Caterwaul (Wise Blood)

The Mist From The Mountains - Monumental - The Temple Of Twilight (Primitive Reaction)

Nasson - Scars (Frontiers)

The Quill - Live, New, Borrowed, Blue (Metalville)

Rabid Dogs - Black Cowslip (Time To Kill)

Ravenous Death - Visions From The Netherworld (Memento Mori)

Steve Vai - Inviolate (Favored Nations/Mascot)

Stone House On Fire - Time Is A Razor (Electric Valley)

Tangent - Tangent EP (Dying Victims)

Tension - Decay (Dying Victims)

Toxpack - Zwanzig.Tausend.Volt (Napalm)

Vicious Knight - Alteration Through Possession (Dying Victims)

Wobbler - Afterglow Re-Release (Karisma)

Wobbler - Hinterland Re-Release (Karisma)

Wobbler - Rites At Dawn Re-Release (Karisma)

February 4, 2022

Abhoria - Abhoria (Prosthetic)

Abysmal Dawn - Nightmare Frontier EP (Season Of Mist)

Astrophobos - Corpus (Personal)

George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher - Corpsegrinder (Perseverance)

Korn - Requiem (Loma Vista)

Mass Worship - Portal Tombs (Century Media)

Michael Romeo - War Of The Worlds, Part II (InsideOut)

Mystic Circle - Mystic Circle (Atomic Fire)

Obsidian Sea - Pathos (Ripple)

Persefone - Metanoia (Napalm)

Powertryp - Midnight Marauder (Rafchild)

Rolo Tomassi - Where Myth Becomes Memory (MNRK)

Saxon - Carpe Diem (Silver Lining)

Seremonia - Neonlusifer (Svart)

Venom Prison - Erebos (Century Media)

Vorga - Striving Toward Oblivion (Transcending Obscurity)

Vulcano - Stone Orange (Emanzipation)

February 11, 2022

Amorphis - Halo (Atomic Fire)

Author & Punisher - Kruller (Relapse)

City Of Lights - Before The Sun Sets (Frontiers)

Creeping Flesh - And Then The Bombs Came (Emanzipation)

Cult Of Luna - The Long Road North (Metal Blade)

Degreed - Are You Ready (Frontiers)

The Devils Of Loudun - Escaping Eternity (The Artisan Era)

Eddie Vedder - Earthling (Republic)

Girish And The Chronicles - Hail To The Heroes (Frontiers)

Hangman's Chair - A Loner (Nuclear Blast)

Hexen - Being And Nothingness Re-Release (M-Theory)

Jizzy Pearl's Love/Hate - Hell, CA (Golden Robot)

Lionville - So Close To Heaven (Frontiers)

Mariangela Demurtas - Dark Ability EP (Self)

Mecca - 20 Years (Frontiers)

Naked Gypsy Queens - Georgiana EP (Mascot)

Napalm Death - Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes EP (Century Media)

Near Death Condition - Ascent From The Mundane (Unique Leader)

Nervochaos - All Colors Of Darkness (Emanzipation)

Night Cobra - Dawn Of The Serpent (Irongrip/High Roller)

Once Human - Scar Weaver (earMusic)

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators - 4 (Gibson)

Ten - Here Be Monsters (Frontiers)

Tersivel - To The Orphic Void (Uprising)

Trouble - One For The Road/Unplugged Re-Release (Hammerheart)

Voivod - Syncro Anarchy (Century Media)

Zadra - Guiding Star (Frontiers)

Zeal & Ardor - Zeal & Ardor (MVKA)

February 18, 2022

Annihilator - Metal II (earMusic)

Ard - Take Up My Bones (Prophecy)

Asiwyfa - Jettison (Equal Vision)

Black Map - Melodoria (Minus Head)

The Body & OAA - Enemy Of Love (Thrill Jockey)

Boguslaw Balcerek's Crylord - Human Heredity (Pride & Joy)

Bunuel - Killers Like Us (Profound Lore)

Dagoba - By Night (Napalm)

Espirit D'Air - Oceans (Starstorm Records)

Fostermother - The Ocean (Ripple)

Glasya - Attarghan (Scarlet)

Goodbye June - See Where The Night Goes (Earache)

Immolation - Acts Of God (Nuclear Blast)

Jonas Lindberg And The Other Side - Miles From Nowhere (InsideOut)

The Last Of Lucy - Moksha (Transcending Obscurity)

Lord Agheros - Koine (My Kingdom)

Lunar Blood - Twilight Insurgency (Pulverised)

Manic Sinners - King Of The Badlands (Frontiers)

Matt Pike - Pike vs. The Automaton (MNRK Heavy)

The Neptune Power Federation - Le Demon De L'Amour (Cruz Del Sur)

Pure Wrath - Hymn To The Woeful Hearts (Debemur Morti)

Re-Machined - Brain Dead (Pride & Joy)

Rot TV - Tales Of Torment (Tee Pee)

Savage Grace - After The Fall From Grace Re-Release (Hammerheart)

Savage Grace - Master Of Disguise Re-Release (Hammerheart)

Schizophrenia - Recollections Of The Insane (Redefining Darkness)

Sickbay - Brutal Existence EP (Redefining Darkness)

Spirits Of Fire - Embrace The Unknown (Frontiers)

Star One - Revel In Time (InsideOut)

Static-X - Machine 20th Anniversary Edition (Otsego)

Veonity - Elements Of Power (Scarlet)

February 25, 2022

Abraham - Debris De Mondes Perdus (Pelagic)

Allegaeon - Damnum (Metal Blade)

Bad Omens - The Death Of Peace Of Mind (Sumerian)

Cobra The Impaler - Colossal Gods (Listenable)

Dashboard Confessional - All The Truth That I Can Tell (Hidden Note/AWAL)

Dead Head - Haatland (Petrichor)

D'Virgilio, Morse & Jennings - Troika (InsideOut)

Early Eyes - Look Alive! (Epitaph)

Eight Bells - Legacy Of Ruin (Prophecy)

Embryonic Devourment - Heresy Of The Highest Order (Unique Leader)

Firebreather - Dwell In The Fog (RidingEasy)

HammerFall - Hammer Of Dawn (Napalm)

Hebosagil - Yossa (Svart)

Metal Cross - Soul Ripper (From The Vaults)

Mountaineer - Giving Up The Ghost (Lifeforce)

Scorpions - Rock Believer (Spinefarm)

Serious Black - Vengeance Is Mine (AFM)

Serpent Cobra - Beware EP (Helter Skelter/Regain)

Shape Of Despair - Return To The Void

(Season Of Mist)

Short Stack - Maybe There's No Heaven (UNFD)

Svartsot - Kumbl (Mighty)

Tankard - For A Thousand Years Box Set (Noise)

March 4, 2022

As I May - Karu (Uprising)

Cadaveria - The Shadows' Madame Re-Release (Time To Kill)

Crowbar - Zero And Below (MRNK Heavy)

Dan Reed Network - Let's Hear It For The King (Drakkar)

The Defaced - Charlatans (ViciSolum)

Deserted Fear - Doomsday (Century Media)

Endtime - Impending Doom (Heavy Psych Sounds)

The Flower Kings - By Royal Decree (InsideOut)

Godless Truth - Godless Truth (Transcending Obscurity)

Hath - All That Was Promised (Willowtip)

Jirm - The Tunnel, The Well, Holy Bedlam (Ripple)

Kuolemanlaakso - Kuusumu (Svart)

Kris Barras Band - Death Valley Paradise (Mascot)

Marillion - An Hour Before It's Dark (earMusic)

Midnight - Let There Be Witchery (Metal Blade)

Sabaton - The War To End All Wars (Nuclear Blast)

Sanhedrin - Lights On (Metal Blade)

Sylvaine - Nova (Season Of Mist)

Ty Tabor - Shades (Rat Pak)

Vein.FM - This World Is Going To Ruin You (Closed Casket)

Vio-Lence - Let The World Burn EP (Metal Blade)

March 11, 2022

Brandon Boyd - Echoes And Cocoons (Wit/The Orchard)

Chromancy - Shadows In Atlantis (Fighter)

Dead Lord - Dystopia EP (Century Media)

E-L-R - Vexier (Prophecy)

Ghost - Impera (Loma Vista/Concord)

Haunted Shores - Void (3Dot)

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach (UMe)

Konvent - Call Down The Sun (Napalm)

Messa - Close (Svart)

New Horizon - Gate Of The Gods (Frontiers)

Oddland - Vermillion (Uprising)

Rust N' Rage - One For The Road (Frontiers)

Shaman's Harvest - Rebelator (Mascot)

Sonic Youth - In/Out/In EP (Three Lobed)

Vanir - Sagas (Mighty)

The Violent - The Violent EP (Self)

Wolves At The Gate - Eulogies (Solid State)

March 18, 2022

Aeviterne - The Ailing Facade (Profound Lore)

Agathodaimon - The Seven (Napalm)

Cypress Hill - Back In Black (MNRK)

Dark Funeral - We Are The Apocalypse (Century Media)

Eric Wagner - In The Lonely Light Of Mourning (Cruz Del Sur)

Erra - Erra Deluxe Edition (UNFD)

Friends Of Hell - Friends Of Hell (Rise Above)

Gauntlet Rule - The Plague Court (From The Vaults)

Hellfrost And Fire - Fire, Frost And Hell (Transcending Obscurity)

Hell Militia - Hollow Void (Season Of Mist)

Hot Water Music - Feel The Void (Equal Vision)

Landmvrks - Lost In The Waves (The Complete Edition) (Arising Empire)

Moonlight Haze - Animus (Scarlet)

Slaegt - Goddess (Century Media)

Space Of Variations - Imago (Napalm)

Stabbing Westward - Chasing Ghosts (COP International)

Tyr - A Night At The Nordic House DVD/CD (Metal Blade)

March 25, 2022

Abbath - Dread Reaver (Season Of Mist)

Animals As Leaders - Parrhesia (Sumerian)

BillyBio - Leaders And Liars (AFM)

Bomber - Nocturnal Creatures (Napalm)

Capricorn - For The Restless (Wild Kingdom)

Ignite - Ignite (Century Media)

Incite - Wake Up Dead (Atomic Fire)

Lucifer's Child/Mystifier - Under Satan's Wrath Split (Agonia)

Michael Romeo - War Of The Worlds, Part 2 (InsideOut)

Night Demon - Year Of The Demon (Century Media)

Nite - Voices Of The Kronian Moon (Season Of Mist)

Placebo - Never Let Me Go (Rise)

Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems (Epitaph)

Svartsot - Kumbi (Mighty)

Various Artists - Legacy: A Tribute To Leslie West (Provogue)

April 1, 2022

Bhleg - Fäghring (Nordvis)

Centinex - The Pestilence EP (Agonia)

Evil Invaders - Shattering Reflection (Napalm)

The Hellacopters - Eyes Of Oblivion (Nuclear Blast)

Meshuggah - Immutable (Atomic Fire)

Misfire - Sympathy For The Ignorant (MNRK Heavy)

Nekrogoblikon - The Fundamental Slimes And Humours (Self)

Pattern-Seeking Animals - Only Passing Through (InsideOut)

Violet Blend - Demons (Eclipse)

April 8, 2022

Destruction - Diabolical (Napalm)

Envy Of None - Envy Of None (Kscope)

Jack White - Fear Of The Dawn (Third Man)

Wet Leg - Wet Leg (Domino)

April 15, 2022

Darkher - The Buried Storm (Prophecy)

DeVicious - Black Heart (Pride & Joy)

Fozzy - Boombox (Century Media)

Stone Broken - Revelation (Spinefarm)

April 22, 2022

Ocean Grove - Up In The Air Forever (UNFD)

Udo Dirkschneider - My Way (Atomic Fire)

Undeath - It's Time... To Rise From The Grave (Prosthetic)

Wardruna - Kvitravn - First Flight Of The White Raven (By Norse)

May 6, 2022

AWOLNATION - My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers (Better Noise)

Demonical - Mass Destroyer (Agonia)

Three Days Grace - Explosions (RCA)

May 20, 2022

Sadist - Firescorched (Agonia)

Zinny Zan - Lullabies For The Masses (Wild Kingdom)

May 27, 2022

Coheed and Cambria – Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind (Roadrunner)

Gramma Vedetta – The Hum Of The Machine (Mandrone)

June 3, 2022

The Oklahoma Kid - Tangerine Tragic (Arising Empire)

June 22, 2022

Porcupine Tree - Closure/Continuation (Music For Nations/Megaforce)

2022 Albums Already Released

January 7, 2022

Apes - Lullabies For Eternal Sleep EP (Translation Loss)

At The Movies - The Soundtrack Of Your Life - Vol. 1 Re-Release (Atomic Fire)

At The Movies - The Soundtrack Of Your Life - Vol. 2 (Atomic Fire)

Carr Jam 21 - Can You Feel It EP (Self)

Carnation - Galaxy Studio Sessions (Season Of Mist)

Deaf Club - Productive Disruption (Three One G)

Infected Rain - Ecdysis (Napalm)

Despised Icon - Consumed By Your Poison Re-Release (Century Media)

Despised Icon - The Healing Process Re-Release (Century Media)

Necrophagous - In Chaos Ascend (Transcending Obscurity)

Needless - The Cosmic Cauldron (Uprising)

Nihility - Beyond Human Concepts (Vicious Instinct)

Nocturnal Graves - An Outlaws Stand (Season Of Mist)

Oar - The Blood You Crave (Blighttown)

Power Paladin - With The Magic Of Windfyre Steel (Atomic Fire)

Seven Nines And Tens - Over Opiated In A Forest Of Whispering Speakers (Willowtip)

Tygers Of Pan Tang - A New Heartbeat EP (Mighty)

Wilderun - Epigone (Century Media)

January 14, 2022

Aethereus - Leiden (The Artisan Era)

Arise From Worms - Arise From Worms EP (Goremaster)

Autumn's Child - Zenith (Pride & Joy)

Belphegor - Blutsabbath Re-Release (Nuclear Blast)

Belphegor - The Last Supper Re-Release (Nuclear Blast)

Big Scenic Nowhere - The Long Morrow (Heavy Psych Sounds)

Breaths - Though Life Has Turned Out... (Trepnation)

Buffalo Revisited - Volcanic Rock Live (Ripple)

Descent - Order Of Chaos (Redefining Darkness)

Earthless - From The Ages Re-Release (Nuclear Blast)

Earthless - Rhythm From A Cosmic Sky Re-Release (Nuclear Blast)

Earthless - Sonic Prayer Re-Release (Nuclear Blast)

Ecryptus - Kyr'am Beskar’gam EP (SBDC)

Electromancy - Technopagan (Metal Assault)

Eliminator - Ancient Light (Dissonance)

Enterprise Earth - The Chosen (MNRK Heavy)

Ereb Altor - Vargtimman (Hammerheart)

Fit For An Autopsy - Oh What The Future Holds (Nuclear Blast)

Furis Ignis - Decapitate The Aging World (Iron Bonehead)

Hit The Ground Runnin' - Sudden Impact Re-Release (AOR Heaven)

Lee McKinney - In The Light Of Knowledge (Sumerian)

Magnum - The Monster Roars (SPV/Steamhammer)

Maule - Maule (Gates Of Hell)

Mizmor - Wit's End (Gilead)

Nullification - Kingdoms To Hovel (Personal)

Oceans - Hell Is Where The Heart Is Part I: Love EP (Nuclear Blast)

Oshiego - Jaljalut (Seven Kings)

Out Of This World - Out Of This World (Atomic Fire)

Party Cannon - Volumes Of Vomit (Gore House)

Pridelands - Light Bends (SharpTone)

Shadow Of Intent - Elegy (Blood Blast)

Skillet - Dominion (Atlantic)

Slowbleed - A Blazing Sun, The Fiery Dawn (Creator-Destructor)

Space Coke - Lunacy (Forbidden Place)

Spartan - Of Kings And Gods (Pest)

Tony Martin - Thorns (Dark Star)

Toundra - Hex (InsideOut)

Tristan Harders' Twilight Theatre - Drifting Into Insanity (Pride & Joy)

Various Artists - Dominance And Submission: A Tribute To Blue Oyster Cult (Ripple)

Verbum - Exhortation To The Impure (Iron Bonehead)

Voodoma - Hellbound (Pride & Joy)

Weaponry - Everwinding Slaughter (Xtreem)

Wiegedood - There's Always Blood At The End Of The Road (Century Media)

Wolfbastard - Hammer The Bastards (Clobber)

Worm Shepherd - Chalice Ov Rebirth (Unique Leader)

Wrong War - Once Upon A Weapon (Atomic Action/Council)

XCIII - Void (My Kingdom)