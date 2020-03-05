2020 Record Store Day Rock + Metal Guide

It's never a bad time to add to your music collection, but one of the best times of the year to do so is when Record Store Day rolls around. Organizers have announced that the 2020 edition will take place in participating stores on April 18 and we've compiled a listing of some of the best rock and metal offerings you'll find on Record Store Day.

The list is broken up into three categories -- Record Store Day Exclusives which are available at participating RSD stores, Regional Releases, which are typically limited and may not appear in all stores, and First Releases, which are titles that will first be released as part of Record Store Day with the offerings eventually surfacing elsewhere a few weeks later.

If you lean more toward rock, you'll find The Black Keys' Let's Rock. as a double LP release, dig into the past with an LP version of My Chemical Romance's The Murder Scene and check out the 3LP offering of The Replacements' The Complete Inconcerated Live. Metal fans, meanwhile, might by digging the Dio "Annica" 12" picture disc, Ice Nine Kills' The Silver Scream: Killer Cuts on 10" vinyl, the limited edition 40th anniversary double LP of Judas Priest's British Steel or Skid Row's expanded Slave to the Grind double LP.

You might have to dig a little deeper to find specialty regional releases from August Burns Red, The Alarm, Iggy Pop & The Stooges and Twiztid among others.

As for those RSD, first releases, we can bet there'll be interest in Badflower's "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" / "The Jester" 12" picture disc, Collective Soul's Half and Half 12" vinyl featuring two covers and two new songs, Refused's Not Fit for Broadcast - Live at BBC 12" vinyl and Def Leppard's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 12". Plus, Clutch have The Obelisk box set turning up as well.

Check out all the rock and metal offerings below and to see the full list of Record Store Day titles, head here. All participating Record Store Day stores may be found here. So get out to a record store on April 18 and pick up some cool new titles.

Record Store Day Exclusives

Asking Alexandria, Stand Up and Scream LP

Bayside, "Heaven" 7" vinyl

Black Keys, Let's Rock. 2LP

Cheap Trick, Out to Get You! Live 1977 2LP

Gary Clark Jr. (Featuring Andra Day), "Pearl Cadillac" 10" EP

Biffy Clyro, "Moderns" 7" vinyl

Alice Cooper, Live From the Apollo Theater Glasgow Feb. 19, 1982 2LP

Dio, "Annica" 12" picture disc

Hawkwind, At the BBC 1972 2LP

Ice Nine Kills, The Silver Scream: Killer Cuts 10" vinyl

Infectious Grooves, Take You on a Ride 12" EP

Judas Priest, British Steel: Limited Edition 40th Anniversary 2LP

Motorhead, "Ace of Spades" / "Dirty Love" 12" vinyl

My Chemical Romance, The Murder Scene LP

The Pogues, At the BBC 1984 LP

Iggy Pop, Kiss My Blood (Live in Paris 1991) 3LP

The Ramones, It's Alive II 2LP

The Replacements, The Complete Inconcerated Live 3LP

The Rolling Stones, Let It Bleed (Limited Collectors Edition) LP

The Rolling Stones, Metamorphosis UK LP

Skid Row, Slave to the Grind (Expanded) 2LP

The Strokes, "The New Abnormal" Cassette

Various Artists, Sweet Relief: A Benefit for Victoria Williams 2LP

The Who, A Quick Live One EP

Regional Releases

The Alarm, Celtic Folklore Live LP

August Burns Red, "Bones" 7" vinyl

Goblin, Gobin's Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 (1975-1979) 2LP

Meat Puppets, Meat Puppets 10" vinyl

Chuck Mosley, First Hellos and Last Goodbyes LP

Iggy Pop & the Stooges, Russia Melodia 7"

Twiztid, "All These Problems" 7"

First Releases



Badflower, "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" / "The Jester" 12" Picture Disc

The Black Crowes, "Jealous Again" 12" vinyl

Chon, Grow LP

Clutch, The Obelisk 16X LP Box

Collective Soul, Half and Half 12" vinyl

Def Leppard, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 12" EP

DevilDriver, Winter Kills 2LP

Dinosaur Jr., Swedish Fist (Live in Stockholm) LP

Down N Outz, The Music Box EP 12" vinyl

Entombed, Clandestine Live 2LP

Ace Frehley, Trouble Walkin' 2LP

Green Jelly, Triple Live Mother Goose at Budokan LP

Hawkwind, Quark Strangeness and Charm 2LP

Jimi Hendrix, "Message to Love (Live)" / "Changes (Live)" 7" vinyl

Judas Priest, Sad Wings of Destiny 2LP

The Menzingers, Chamberlain Waits LP

The Obsessed, Incarnate Ultimate 2LP

Primus, Suck on This LP

Refused, Not Fit for Broadcast - Live at BBC 12" vinyl

Soul Asylum, Hurry Up and Wait (Deluxe Edition) 2LP

Jimmy Urine and Serj Tankian, Fuktronic LP

The Who, Odds and Sods (Deluxe) 2LP