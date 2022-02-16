Record Store Day 2022 Rock + Metal Releases Revealed
It's just about time to start loading up your music collection for the spring. That's right, Record Store Day is back for 2022, with organizers choosing April 23 as the solitary date for this year's annual event, though they have backup plans if need be.
The new list of Record Store Day releases has been revealed and there's plenty to choose from for the rock and metal fans out there. If grunge gets you to the store, there are offerings from Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Pixies. If rock sets you in motion, you'll find Slash, Foo Fighters, Billy F. Gibbons and Red Hot Chili Peppers dropping fresh offerings.
Need a trunk full of punk? Joan Jett, Ramones, Iggy Pop and The Damned are representing. And how about some metal vinyl? Black Label Society, Charlie Benante, Dillinger Escape Plan, Dio, Gojira, Kittie, Sepultura and even the new Kirk Hammett solo offering will be part of the Record Store Day haul.
Get a closer look at what's hitting stores for rock and metal lovers below:
Alice in Chains, “We Die Young” - 12” vinyl
Allman Brothers Band, Cream of the Crop 2003 - Highlights - 3XLP
Asia, XXX - LP
Bad Company, Live 1979 - 2XLP
Charlie Benante, Moving Pitchers - LP
Black Label Society, Alcohol Fueled Brewtality Live - 2XLP
David Bowie, Brilliant Adventurist - CD & Vinyl
David Bowie, Toy EP - CD & 10” vinyl
Collective Soul, Disciplined Breakdown - LP
Alice Cooper, Brutal Planet - 2XLP
The Damned, Strawberries - LP
Daughtry, Dearly Beloved - 2XLP
Def Leppard, High ’n’ Dry - LP
Dillinger Escape Plan, Dissociation - LP
Dio, Double Dose of Donington - 12”
Udo Dirkschneider, My Way - 2XLP
The Doors, L.A. Woman - 4XLP
Foo Fighters, “Making a Fire” - Mark Ronson Re-Version / “Chasing Birds” Preservation Hall Jazz Band Re-Version - 7” vinyl
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Magic Secrets 2022 - 7” vinyl
GBH, City Baby Attacked By Rats - LP
Billy F. Gibbons, Hardware (Deluxe Edition) - CD Box Set
Gojira, Live at Brixton Academy - 2xLP
L.A. Guns, Waking the Dead - LP
Steve Hackett, The Tokyo Tapes - 3XLP
Kirk Hammett, Portals - 12” vinyl & CD
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Acoustics - LP
Judas Priest, Hero Hero - 2XLP
Kittle, Spit - LP
Motorhead, Lost Tapes, Vol. 2 - 2XLP
Night Ranger, Somewhere in California - LP
Night Ranger, “Wasted Time” - 7” vinyl
The Offspring, Greatest Hits - LP
Opeth, My Arms, Your Hearse - 2XLP
Pearl Jam, Live on Two Legs - 2XLP
Pixies, Live at Coachella 2004 - 2XLP
Iggy Pop, Live in Berlin - 2XLP
Ramones, The Sire Albums (1981-1989) - 7XLP
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love - 2XLP
Lou Reed, I’m So Free - The 1971 Demos - LP
The Replacements, Unsuitable for Airplay: The Lost KFAI Concert (Live) - 2XLP
Keith Richards, Talk Is Cheap - Live at the Hollywood Palladium - 2XCassette
The Rolling Stones, More Hot Rocks 50th Anniversary - 2XLP
Gavin Rossdale, Wanderlust - 2XLP
Sepultura, Revolusongs - LP
The Sheila Divine, Where Have All My Countrymen Gone - LP
Slash, Live at Studio 60 - 2XLP
Sleep Token, Sundowning - LP
Stiff Little Fingers, BBC Live in Concert - 2XLP
Geoff Tate, Kings & Thieves - 2XLP
TesseracT, Polaris - LP
Pete Townshend, Face the Face - 2XLP
Twiztid, I Tried 2 Warn U - 7” vinyl
Gerard Way, Hesitant Alien - LP
The Who, It’s Hard (40th Anniversary) - 2XLP
After adapting in recent years for the pandemic, Record Store Day is attempting to return to its origins. As previously stated April 23 has been designated at Record Store Day for this year, though organizers have made a contingency plan for a June 18 RSD Drop date should there be certain items on the list that due to manufacturing or shipping purposes are not able to arrive in time for the April 23 date.
You can get a closer look at the full list of Record Store Day 2022 releases here.