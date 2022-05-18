You either love them or you hate them. Chain restaurants have been a staple of American food culture for the last century, with many of the top chain restaurants operating with multiple locations in every single state in the country. Maine is no exception. The Pine Tree State has been home to several McDonald's, Burger King, Subway, and Wendy's locations for decades.

McDonald's Getty Images loading...

Over the past few years, there have been several new chain restaurants trying their hand at the Maine market after building their brand and popularity in other parts of the country. That includes chains like Popeye's, Jersey Mike's, Firehouse Subs, and Chick-Fil-A. Almost universally, those chains have been embraced by the communities they operate in. But what else is missing? What massively popular and profitable chain restaurants don't exist in Maine? Let's take a look.

20 of the Most Popular Chain Restaurants That Maine Doesn't Have From popular buffets to trendy burger and chicken joints, here are 20 of the most chain restaurants that don't exist in Maine

Fan of Fast Food? Here Are the 25 Chain Restaurants With the Most Spots in Maine Of all the national fast food chains in the United States, these are the 25 that are here in Maine ranked by the number of locations across the state.