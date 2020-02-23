2 Killed in Separate Maine Snowmobile Crashes

RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says two people were killed in separate snowmobile crashes.

The first fatality was reported around 11 a.m. Friday in Rangeley when a 41-year-old Pennsylvania woman who was operating the snowmobile on the Bald Mountain Camps Trail failed to negotiate a turn.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene of the crash.

The second fatality was reported just before noon on Friday south of Baxter State Park.

Fifty-five-year-old Alan Paquette, from Ashburnham, Massachusetts, was killed when he failed to negotiate a turn in the trail and collided with several trees.