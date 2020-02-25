19-Year-Old in Critical Condition after Attempted Robbery
Police say one man is behind bars and another is hospitalized in critical condition, following an attempted robbery early Monday morning in Auburn, Maine.
Auburn Police received a call shortly after midnight from a man and woman, saying they had been approached by two young men in a parking lot on Center Street, who demanded their money and cell phones.
The caller told police they had fired a gun at the would-be robbers. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man lying on the ground, bleeding from a gunshot wound to the chest. Eighteen-year-old William Beasley, of Auburn, was trying to administer first aid.
Auburn Police say Beasley and his accomplice had approached the man and woman who were sitting in a vehicle talking. The robbers allegedly showed what appeared to be a revolver, which turned out to be a BB gun. The man in the car grabbed a 9mm handgun and fired several shots at the assailants as they ran.
The 19-year-old, who was not identified, remains in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center. Beasley has been charged with one count of robbery. Bail was set at $25,000.