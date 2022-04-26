18-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting in Moncton, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say an 18-year-old man has died following a shooting early Monday at a residence in Moncton.

Police and emergency crews responded to a duplex on Logan Lane in the city’s north end shortly after 6:00 a.m. Monday.

RCMP spokesman Corporal Hans Ouellette said that the young man who was wounded in the shooting was transported to hospital, where he later passed away.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as 18-year-old Joedin Leger. The investigation has determined that Leger's death was a result of a homicide.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned that a car had pulled up to the residence, and four individuals stepped out and approached the house. Several shots were fired and the suspects got back into the vehicle which fled the scene in the direction of Mountain Road before police arrived.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not believe the safety of the general public is at risk," says Cpl. Hans Ouellette with the New Brunswick RCMP. "We are especially interested in speaking to anyone who lives in the area of Logan Lane, Kendra Street and Noel Street and may have video surveillance footage, or who was driving through the area between 1 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25th and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage."

Police say another person was inside the home during the incident, but was not injured.

CBC News reported police were still on the scene as of Monday evening and that a tent had been set up over a car outside the residence.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to please contact the Codiac Regional RCMP.

