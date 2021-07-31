18 People Rescued after Historic Sailboat Capsizes in Bath

A historic sailboat from the Maine Maritime Museum sank on Friday, with 15 passengers and 3 crew members onboard.

It's not clear why the Mary E schooner capsized on Friday, but when rescue crews arrived, they found 18 people in the water with life jackets on. Two of the people were taken to a local hospital to be checked out but, otherwise, everyone was okay. The schooner was sailing on the Kennebec River Friday evening when it tipped onto its side.

Now, the wreckage has been marked, so as not to be a hazard to other boaters in the river. The Coast Guard will now investigate what caused the ship to sink. According to the Times Record, weather may or may not have been a factor in the incident. Winds were 10 to 15 knots, but there were some stronger gusts.

According to the Maine Maritime Museum, the Mary E is a 1906 fishing schooner, which was restored in the museum's shipyard in 2017/2018. The video shows its arrival at the museum.

