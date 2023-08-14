14 Vehicles Involved in 5 Crashes on I-295 in Maine

Rain and heavy traffic led to five crashes involving 14 vehicles in Freeport on Sunday afternoon.

14 Vehicles Crashed on I-285

The Maine State Police said the accidents happened around 3:13 pm near mile marker 22 in the northbound lanes of I-295.

Police: “Crashes were Strewn across about a Half Mile

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said, “the crashes were strewn across about a half mile of interstate mostly on the median side. Heavy downpours along with significantly heavy traffic were factors.”

One Person Injured

One person was injured in the crashes and taken to Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick for treatment of minor injuries.

Five Vehicles Towed for the Scene

Most of the vehicles were drivable, said Moss. Five vehicles and a boat with a trailer were towed. The crash site was cleared up in about an hour and both northbound lanes were reopened.

Multiple Agencies and Departments Assisting

Assisting the Maine State Police were the Freeport Police Department, the Freeport Fire Department and the Yarmouth Fire Department. Atlantic Coast Towing and Copp Motors towed the disabled vehicles away.

