13 Stores You Shopped at in Maine but Your Kids Have Never Heard of

13 Stores You Shopped at in Maine but Your Kids Have Never Heard of

Emily Slape

For any kid of the 70s, 80s and early 90s, shopping malls were everything. Heck, the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' based an entire season on adventures inside a mall. Malls were always a chance to get out of the house and gather with friends. A chance to keep up with the latest fashion trends, grab some new music or books, or even get lost for hours in a mall arcade. Today's kids may not even comprehend this, but weekend nights were spent at the mall and it was absolutely the 'cool' thing to do.

Emily Slape
loading...

It wasn't just malls either. Standalone department stores and five-and-dimes permeated Maine for decades and were embraced with love. Many of those stores brought jobs to communities and became synonymous with shopping in the towns and cities they existed in.

Getty Images
loading...

These days, things are a whole lot different. Some malls, like the Maine Mall, are continuing to find new and innovative ways to bring customers through the door. Other malls have pivoted in other directions or closed completely, Online shopping remains the easiest method for people to get it all done. Even after placing that hefty order on Amazon, people will still reminisce about the 'good ole days' of going to the local mall and spending hours looking through stores. So let's take a trip down memory lane and look at 16 stores you shopped at in Maine that your kids probably have never even heard of.

 

13 Stores You Shopped At In Maine But Your Kids Have Never Heard Of

Any person who grew up in the 70's, 80's or 90's knows that shopping malls were everything but as times changes, so do stores. Here's a list of places people in Maine shopped at during those decades that your kids have probably never heard of.

Here Are 50 Stores, Restaurants Mainers Want at the Maine Mall

It's a wishlist for Mainers, by Mainers, of spots we'd love to see pop up at the Maine Mall sooner than later.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: Amazon, Ames, barefoot, Benjamin Franklin, Bonanza, Bradley's, Deering, Department, five and dime, house, ice cream, LaVerdiere's, Mall, mccrory's, memory, old, Rich's, Service Merchandise, Shop, Steak, Store, stores
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top