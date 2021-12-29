Maine is known for a lot of things. Seafood, beautiful forestry, hunting, fishing, lighthouses, and gorgeous beaches.

Know what we also have? Really bizarre town names.

First, we have a BUNCH of towns that share names with countries. You've seen the iconic sign. We have Norway, Paris, Denmark, Naples, Sweden, Polan, Mexico, Peru, and China, all right here in Maine.

We also have a long Native American history here which is where many of the names of our rivers, lakes, and towns come from. There are a lot of these names reflected in the list below. To us locals, we likely don't think too much about it, and pronunciation? No problem! But for those who are from away, these places may be intimidating, funny, or just fun to say!

13 of the Most Bizarre Names of Maine Towns