10-Year-Old Maine Student Arrested for Bringing Gun to School

Evgen_Prozhyrko/Getty Images

A 10-year-old student was arrested Friday after bringing a gun to Monroe Elementary School.

Sheriff’s Office Responded to 10-Year-Old Student with a Firearm

Around 8:50 am, The Waldo County Sheriff's Office received a report about a student with a firearm in their possession on the school grounds.

Authorities took the 10-year-old student into custody to the Waldo county Sheriff’s Office, according to WGME News.

No One was Hurt or Injured

Deputies said no one was hurt or injured and there is no ongoing threat.

