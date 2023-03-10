10-Year-Old Maine Student Arrested for Bringing Gun to School

A 10-year-old student was arrested Friday after bringing a gun to Monroe Elementary School.

Sheriff’s Office Responded to 10-Year-Old Student with a Firearm

Around 8:50 am, The Waldo County Sheriff's Office received a report about a student with a firearm in their possession on the school grounds.

Authorities took the 10-year-old student into custody to the Waldo county Sheriff’s Office, according to WGME News.

No One was Hurt or Injured

Deputies said no one was hurt or injured and there is no ongoing threat.

Breaking News Updates and App Alerts

This news story will be updated with more information when it is made available and released to the media and public. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

Get our free mobile app

ALSO READ: Man & Woman from Maine Charged with Drug Trafficking & Endangering the Welfare of a Child

READ MORE: Two People Charged as Part of Investigation Involving Dozens of Arrests & Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Maine

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State