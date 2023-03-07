Man & Woman from Maine Charged with Drug Trafficking & Endangering the Welfare of a Child
A 33–year-old man and a 36-year-old woman from Oxford were arrested Monday and face multiple charges including drug trafficking, possession and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police had Info About “a child coming in direct contact with a controlled substance”
The Oxford Police said they received information on March 3 about drug activity involving Philip Fiore and Kayla Fogg at a residence in Oxford. Police also said “this information included a child coming in direct contact with a controlled substance within the residence.”
Firearms and Large Amounts of Meth Seized
After conducting interviews and surveillance, officers obtained and executed a search warrant. Police seized eight firearms, felony amounts of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Second Search Warrant Served and More Seized
Police gathered more information that additional firearms were hidden in the residence. They got another search warrant and seized four more firearms, 13 ounces of marijuana and more drug paraphernalia.
Multiple Charges
Fiore and Fogg have been charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, Possession of Scheduled Drugs, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of a Firearm by Prohibited Persons, Criminal Asset Forfeiture. Fiore was also charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.
In Custody
Fiore and Fogg are both being held at the Oxford County Jail without bail.