Two people were arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking Tuesday night as part of an ongoing investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and other local law enforcement.

Year-Long Drug Trafficking Investigation

Twenty-six-year old Kelcie Curtis from Greenbush and 34-year-old Cleudy Confesor Carmona Mejia from the Dominican Republic were taken into custody in Greenbush and charged for distributing fentanyl in Hancock and Penobscot Counties.

Dozens of Arrests and Pounds of Fentanyl Seized

The investigation has been going on for over a year. Authorities have been looking at an out of state drug trafficking organization that distributes large amounts of illegal drugs in Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis and Penobscot Counties. The MDEA said, “during this time, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency has arrested and charged over a dozen people believed to be connected to the group, seized several pounds of the deadly drug fentanyl and tens of thousands of dollars in illegal drug proceeds.”

The arrests in Greenbush on Monday are part of the investigation and involved undercover purchases inside the house.

Fentanyl Found in Septic Tank

On Tuesday, March 7, officials executed a search warrant at a Spring Bridge Road residence in Greenbush. Approximately 50 grams of fentanyl was seized. “Some of the fentanyl seized was recovered from the home’s septic tank,” according to the MDEA. Suspected drug proceeds of $30,000 in cash were also seized. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be close to $7,500. Mejia’s bail is set at $50,000 cash. The bail for Curtis is set at $35,000.

Multiple Agencies Part of the Investigation

Many members of law enforcement are part of the investigation including the MDEA, the Maine State Police Tactical Team, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations, as well as local, county and state officials.

