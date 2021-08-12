Zakk Wylde Will Be Part of Ozzy Osbourne’s Touring Band in 2022

Guitarist Zakk Wylde will be right alongside Ozzy Osbourne when the metal icon returns to the stage in 2022.

Wylde, who did not appear on Ozzy's Ordinary Man album and is not expected to appear on Osbourne's in progress follow-up, told Classic Rock that he does expect to be on board for the live shows when Osbourne returns to touring next year.

"Yes, I will be," stated Wylde, when asked about his touring involvement. "Ozz is getting himself back healthy, and then we'll be back out on the road."

It's been a rough road for Ozzy since first announcing his "No More Tours II" trek in 2018. That included delayed dates due to a nasty fall that displaced metal rods in his back and his subsequent recovery. That was then followed by more delays due to the pandemic that wiped out all touring over the past year.

Wylde also shared that he was not bothered by missing out on Osbourne's recordings. Producer-guitarist Andrew Watt has led the way, calling up Chad Smith and Duff McKagan to help out on the recording of the previous record Ordinary Man. Watt is also working with Osbourne on his next release as well.

"I thought he and Andrew Watt did a great job. And I'm not on the new one either. Again it's Ozz and Andrew. I understand why I'm not in the studio. Ozz once said to me that he didn't want to be the lead singer in Black Label Society: 'You have your own thing now, so go to it,' said Wylde.

He added, "I don't have to be involved in everything Ozz does. I'll always be there for him and Sharon. If they call now and ask me to go over to feed their dogs for three days… I'm there."

At present, Osbourne is expected to resume touring early in 2022, kicking off a European trek Jan. 22 in Berlin. See all of his scheduled dates here.