Zakk Wylde Now Confirmed to Play Guitar for Full Next Ozzy Osbourne Album

Zakk Wylde recently revealed the news that he'd be playing rhythm guitar alongside some of his musical heroes on Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album, but now comes word that Wylde's appearance on the record is more than just a guest spot. Zakk is playing on the entire album.

The Diary of the Madman - The Ultimate Ozzy podcast posted an exchange that occurred with Ozzy's social media account revealing that Wylde does indeed appear on the full album. "Yes, Zakk plays all of the rhythm guitars on the new album," replies Ozzy's account, adding, "He was home from tour this time unlike when I did Ordinary Man."

Details of Ozzy's forthcoming release have been spilling out of late. The Prince of Darkness has reunited with producer Andrew Watt who oversaw his previous effort Ordinary Man. Ozzy then revealed last month that he had an all-star guest list of guitarists with Wylde, Toni Iommi, Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck joining him on the album.

Then in an interview with Music Radar, Wylde revealed that he would slide over to rhythm guitar to play on the record. “It definitely sounds slamming," said Wylde. “The same goes for all the guys – what Tony Iommi played, and then Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, it’s all killer for sure. On those tracks I’m playing rhythm guitar for my heroes… it’s crazy! It sounds awesome and I’m beyond honored to be doing it.”

Wylde first appeared as a full-time member of Ozzy Osbourne's band on the singer's 1988 album No Rest for the Wicked and he held down the position through 2007's Black Rain. In 1999, Wylde released the first album from his Black Label Society band, and while he's focused more on BLS in recent years, he's always let it be known he's available to assist Ozzy with whatever is needed.

Though Wylde did not appear on the last Osbourne album, he did step back in as Ozzy's touring guitarist on the "No More Tours 2" trek, and will resume that role in the new year as well.

At present, a firm release date has not been announced for Osbourne's next album, but stay tuned as we'll bring you details as they become available.