Youth Hunters Can Take an Antlerless Deer on &#8216;Maine Youth Day&#8217; Without a Permit

Youth Hunters Can Take an Antlerless Deer on ‘Maine Youth Day’ Without a Permit

Cindy Campbell, Townsquare Media Bangor

As a part of the sweeping changes to Maine's antlerless deer harvest, youth hunters will be allowed to take "any deer" on Youth Day without a permit.

Big changes were made to Maine's any-deer lottery system prior to season. As a part of the changes, youth hunters will be allowed to harvest an antlerless deer on "Youth Day" without a permit. Only junior hunters who hold a valid junior hunting license can participate in this specially designated hunting day, which is set for October 22. The special rule is statewide, even in WMDs that don't have antlerless tags available. WMDs 1, 2, 4, 5, and 28 did not have antlerless tags available for purchase or via the lottery. There are some rules to consider with a youth taking an antlerless deer without a permit.

According to IFW:

  • "If a junior hunter takes an antlered deer on Youth Deer Hunting Day, they are prohibited from taking additional deer unless they have antlerless deer permits or participate in the expanded archery season (designated areas only) with appropriate expanded archery permits."
  • "If a junior hunter takes an antlerless deer without an antlerless deer permit on Youth Deer Hunting Day, they are prohibited from taking an antlered deer or additional antlerless deer unless they have antlerless deer permits or participate in the expanded archery season (designated areas only) with appropriate expanded archery permits."

Essentially, if a youth hunter harvests an alterless deer without having a permit on "Youth Day," they're tagged out for the season. If the junior hunter takes an antlerless deer on Youth Day, and has an antlerless permit, they can still fill the anterless permit. IFW says "If the youth hunter hopes to harvest an antlered deer and an antlerless deer, they should hunt in the district of their antlerless deer permit on youth day, so they would still be able to harvest an antlered deer."

Get our free mobile app

On October 29, the firearms season will open to Maine resident hunters. The special day gives Mainers an opportunity to get an early start to the deer season. The rifle season opens to all on October 31, and runs through November 26.

15 Must-Have Items For Ice Fishing Season In Maine

Ice fishing is an excellent way to embrace the cold winter months in Maine. It will get you outdoors for some fresh air, it's family friendly, and a successful day could yield a tasty dinner. If you're new to the sport, we put together a list of gear you'll need for a fun, comfortable, and successful day on the ice. Some of these items are more essential than others. Some gear may not be essential at all, depending on how you plan to fish. Again, the items we listed are geared towards those who are new to ice fishing.

Before we get to the list, remember to dress appropriately for the cold weather. We didn't put warm outerwear on the list, but it's definitely a must-have. Dressing in layers is important to ensure you're warm enough throughout the day on the ice. If you start getting too warm, you can simply take a layer off. Hand warmers are also worth packing.

Filed Under: hunting
Categories: Articles, Maine Outdoors
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From