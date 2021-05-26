Your Kids Will Love The New Children’s Museum Opening in Portland, Maine Next Month
Children's Museum of Maine
The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine has been a southern Maine institution for generations and has been a fixture on Free Street since the early 90s.
They outgrew the space and had their sights set on a brand new facility at Thompson's Point and broke ground mere months before the start of the pandemic. Despite the crazy last year the work never slowed down and the opening date for the new and incredibly impressive facility has been announced.
New Home
After raising an impressive $15 million ($1 million over their goal) thanks to over 500 donors the new space is ready for Maine kids to enjoy.
According to the museum's website, the new facility is expected to reach over 200,000 visitors per year at the new Thompson's Point location.
What to expect?
Those who loved visiting the previous location can expect some of the same. According to News Center Maine, the museum will still have the lobster boat and fish market but add a chowder shack, 100-seat theater, a huge outdoor play area, and more.
Opening Day
Opening day is scheduled for June 24th. They will offer timed ticketing with reduced capacity to help ensure social distancing. At this time masks will be required for those 5 years old and older.
If the inside is half as impressive as the outside, the Children's Museum and Theatre will certainly be a destination for not only Maine kids, but kids all around New England.