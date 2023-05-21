6 Oldest Bars in New England Include the Oldest in the Country

It's no surprise that New England is home to the oldest bar in the country, so below, I have for you the oldest bar in each New England state, as well as the country.

By the way, think of this as a possible "bar bucket list" to check off over time. After all, when planning those spring, summer, and fall road trips, I think grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Hancock Inn Google Maps Hancock Inn Google Maps loading...

In Hancock, we have the Fox Tavern in The Hancock Inn. Insider says this place is the oldest inn and bar, dating back to 1789. And get this, our 14th President of the United States, Franklin Pierce, was a regular guest, according to Thrillist.

Now remember when I said bucket lists are for checking off, often over time? This is one of those times. You see, The Hancock Inn is waiting on its new innkeepers, so it's temporarily closed right now and planning on a spring 2023 reopening.

MAINE

Jameson Tavern via Facebook Jameson Tavern via Facebook loading...

In Freeport, we have the Jameson Tavern dating back to 1779, according to Insider. And are you ready for this fun fact or two?

According to the Jameson Tavern website, this spot was a meeting place where the men seeking freedom from Massachusetts would meet and sign the papers to secede and obtain freedom from the Commonwealth. There's even a plaque that designates it the "Birthplace of Maine."

Here's another less historic fun fact, according to Thrillist: Chef Bobby Flay stopped by in 2003 to learn how to cook a proper Maine lobster dinner.

MASSACHUSETTS

Warren Tavern Google Maps Warren Tavern Google Maps loading...

Warren Tavern, established in 1780, is part of the rebuilding of Charlestown after the British burned it down in the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775. George Washington, Paul Revere, and Benjamin Franklin hung out there often, according to the Insider. George Washington's funeral speech was also given at the Warren Tavern, according to its website.

CONNECTICUT

Griswold Tavern via Facebook Griswold Inn via Facebook loading...

The Griswold Inn in the quintessential New England town of Essex is as old as the United States of America, operating since 1776, according to Insider. But get this, the building dates back to 1735 when it was a schoolhouse. Meanwhile, Thrillist adds that it was a British command center during the War of 1812.

VERMONT

Ye Olde Tavern via Facebook Ye Olde Tavern via Facebook loading...

Ye Olde Tavern is in Manchester and boasts a sign that says "Wining and Dining since 1790." According to its website, the town's first telephone line was installed at the tavern and of course, this historic building is on the Vermont Register of Historic Places, according to the Insider.

RHODE ISLAND

White Horse Tavern via Facebook White Horse Tavern via Facebook loading...

White Horse Tavern in Newport is the oldest bar in the entire country, and the 10th oldest restaurant in the world, according to the White Horse Tavern. I learned about this a few summers ago while admiring this historic moment. It's of course a National Historic Landmark. According to Thrillist, it was home to colonial assemblies, criminal courts, and civic government before it became a tavern.

