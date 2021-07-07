Now, this sounds like fun! Maine is putting on its second annual "Backyard Campout Weekend" to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month. This event is a great way for families to enjoy the great outdoors...right in their own backyard. And the cool thing is, everyone will be backyard camping all over the state, all at the same time!

Photo by Tegan Mierle on Unsplash

If you are going to camp out in your backyard, make sure you enter the Tent/Campsite Decorating Contest. one lucky Maine camper and their family will win a Whitewater rafting trip on the Kennebec River and two nights lodging at Adventure Bound. No registration is required...and all you have to do to enter is post a picture of your tent or campsite on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag: #mainebackyardcampout2021

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

You don't need to spend a ton of money on a fancy tent or equipment to be involved in this fun family event. Get the vibe of the Backyard Campout Weekend here:

Here are the participating Parks and Rec departments around the state that are participating in the contest and the Maine Backyard Camping Weekend:

Auburn Parks & Recreation

Berwick Recreation

Brunswick Parks & Recreation

Buxton Recreation

Cape Elizabeth Community Services

Easton Recreation

Glenburn Parks & Recreation

Gray Recreation

Houlton Parks & Recreation

Mars Hill Recreation

North Berwick Recreation

North Yarmouth

Portland Parks & Recreation

Scarborough Community Services

South Portland Parks & Recreation

Standish Parks & Recreation

Teens To Trails

Topsham Parks & Recreation

Town of York Parks & Recreation – Mount Agamenticus Conservation

Windham Parks & Recreation

Winslow Parks & Recreation

York Parks & Recreation

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items