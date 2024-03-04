Maine Will Soon Be Invaded by a Bug You Shouldn’t Kill

With spring in our Pine Tree State right around the corner, you may want to be on the lookout and familiarize yourself with this specific bug.

Not too unlike 'My Rifle,' The Creed of a United States Marine, there are many bugs that 'invade' Maine during the spring and summer months, but this one is different. Well, actually, sounds like it isn’t similar to 'My Rifle' at all. But, the idea is there.

Naturally, there are several bugs and insects that should be left alone and remain untouched and unbothered, however, that can be difficult to do, especially when there are so many out there that terrorize us as soon as we step outside.

But, what bug in particular will be invading Maine soon that you shouldn’t kill?

Well, if you’ve ever seen this mammoth with wings, your initial reaction would be to kill it, no? Well, that may not be the best choice.

This is a 'crane fly,' and while they are also sometimes incorrectly called 'mosquito hawks,' they are not mosquitos at all. In fact, dragonflies are the true 'mosquito hawks' because of the large numbers of mosquitoes that dragonflies consume.

Additionally, crane flies don’t bite either. According to the University of Maine, "Crane flies are rather large flies with slender bodies and long, fragile legs that break off easily. Although similar in appearance to a giant mosquito, they are not a kind of mosquito at all and do not bite," the university continues, "adult crane flies are not known to feed on anything and are medically harmless. Like most flies, adult crane flies are attracted to lights at night and can be a real nuisance when they end up indoors, flying around awkwardly, weakly, and bumping into things."

The university has the following to say about when you can expect crane flies to start popping up in our Pine Tree State:

With most species, there is but one generation per year, with mating and egg-laying (in the soil) occurring during the summer months with larvae feeding in the fall and spring. Crane fly larvae are dormant during the winter, and emerge as adults from their pupal cases by the time summer arrives.

With the vast majority of crane flies being considered nothing more than an occasional nuisance.

