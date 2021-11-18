Is there anything more ‘New England’ than a lighthouse? As you drive across the East Coast, the tall light structures sprinkle across the seaboard as a sign of strength, safety, and hope.

For some New Englanders, they elicit a strong feeling of home.

We are in the midst of a sweltering summer here and Maine and nows the time to spend as much time on the water as possible. Staying in a lighthouse will literally put you on or in the water and I'd take my best guess that a night on the waves may be more pleasurable in July than in November.

Summer comes and goes quick here in Vacationland, so don't pass up the incredible opportunity to have the most unique stay imaginable. Sure, there are cool Airbnb's you can stay in around the state but is there anything more special than sleeping in a freaking lighthouse? Now that is something to brag about!

Whether you're from the state or you're visiting as a loyal tourist, or hey, maybe it's your first time ever here in Maine, you deserve the bragging rights and Facebook photos of you inside a lighthouse in the middle of the night.

Have you ever wondered what the erect building looks like inside? Maybe you’ve done a daily tour up the spiral staircases but did you know you could live the life of a Keeper and spend the night in a lighthouse?

Seriously!

These eight lighthouses offer overnight stays so you can fully immerse yourself in the keeper life on the coast:

You Can Spend the Night in These 8 Lighthouses in New England These eight lighthouses offer overnight stays so you can fully immerse yourself in the keeper life on the coast.